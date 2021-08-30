FPCCI lauds services of Kashif Ashfaq as Chairman FIEDMC

President FPCCI Nasser Hyatt Magoo and Chairman Businessman Penal Anjum Nisar Sunday lauded the meritorious services of Mian Kashif Ashfaq as Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Company(FIEDMC). Congratulating Mian Kashif on successful completion of three years as FIEDMC chief both trade leaders said credit goes to him for the entire rapid development taking place in state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, said a press release. The Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Company is a mega project under CPEC and Prime Minister Imran Khan performed its groundbreaking in January 3 last year and Kashif Ashfaq served for 3 years as the Chairman FIEDMC from 2018-21. During his tenure, the Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad grew rapidly and numerous industrial units were established by foreign and local investors.













