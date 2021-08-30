KP govt decides to launch two new housing schemes

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch two new housing schemes in Peshawar and Mardan districts in the next two months. The decision was taken during a meeting of the housing department held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Dr Amjad Ali, Mohibullah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Housing and Director General (DG), Provincial Housing Authority and other senior officials attended the meeting

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities of the housing department to fulfill all prerequisites in order to ensure the launching of planned housing schemes including Tokra-III Ring road and High-rise flats in Mardan as per stipulated time frames. He said that the provincial government was taking concrete measures to provide low cost housing facilities to people having low income, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was informed about the progress made on development projects of the department and planning, detailed designing of the Tokra-III housing projects which consists of 1080 flats and spreading over 79 kanals.

The high rise flats project in Mardan covers 2.17 Kanal of land and would also be launched in October this year. The meeting was told that development work on Hangu Housing Society would also be initiated soon. While briefing the meeting about other projects of the department, it was told that balloting for 2,510 plots has been completed under Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase-III.

Similarly, progress is also being made on Jalozai flats covering 150 kanal of land. This scheme consists of 1320 flats for which about 750 applications have been received so far but the last date to apply has been extended till August 31, 2021. Warsak Peshawar comprising 144 flats and Warsak-II comprising 112 flats projects are also ready for launching. There are minor issues at project sites which would be addressed on a priority basis.

A consultant has been hired for the design and planning of 35.8 kanal high rise building Nishtarabad Peshawar. The project will consist of about 650 units. Similarly, progress is being made on the Dheri Zardad Charsadda project which consists of 458 plots of different sizes. Under the project, 53 plots of 3.5 marla are ready for allotment.

The master plan of Dangram Housing Scheme Swat has been prepared while work on detailed design and planning is in process. Under the project, 836 flats of different sizes will be constructed.