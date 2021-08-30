Bitcoin slips to $48,305 amid profit taking

The cryptocurrency market turned to profit-taking on Sunday, with the market capitalisation shedding 0.8 percent to reach $2.16 trillion as of 1215 hours GMT. The price of bitcoin (BTC) shed 0.83 percent to reach $48,305. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency slipped to $908.1 billion. The investors remain wary ahead of the month’s end expiry of $1.8 billion BTC options, justifying the pullback in Bitcoin price. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price shed 1.26 percent to reach $3,194. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $374.3 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 1.26 percent to reach $1.14. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $114 billion after this decrease. However, the price of cardano (ADA) reached $2.90 with a 3.04 percent increase. Its market capitalisation has reached $93.6 billion after this increase in its price. On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price went down by 2.34 percent to reach $0.279. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $36.6 billion. According to experts, bitcoin witnessed good two-way price movements on Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. They said that bitcoin’s failure to find acceptance above the $50,000 mark seems to have recalled the sellers across the crypto board.













