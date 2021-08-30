Depay strikes again as Barcelona edge out Getafe

MADRID: Barcelona dug deep for a narrow 2-1 win over Getafe in the Spanish top flight on Sunday with Dutch striker Memphis Depay providing the winner.Getting used to life without superstar Lionel Messi, Barcelona have seven points from three games along with Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Mallorca.Champions Atletico Madrid, however, can go top on nine points later Sunday if they beat Villarreal at home.Barcelona got off to a quick start as Roberto prodded home a Jordi Alba cross in just the second minute at Camp Nou.But Getafe did not buckle and Sandro Ramirez fired home a neat snap shot after a quick one-two on 18 minutes.Dressed all in black, Barca boss Ronald Koeman cut a nervous figure on the sidelines as he pointed and shouted instructions with Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets bossing midfield.De Jong then provided the killer pass for the winner.Timing his run perfectly, Depay fired home a low drive from the left of the six-yard box to put Barca back ahead on the half hour.













