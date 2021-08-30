Robert hits hat-trick to pass 300 goals for Bayern Munich

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, with the Poland striker passing the milestone of 300 goals for the defending Bundesliga champions.Bayern took an early lead through Thomas Mueller before Lewandowski struck either side of a Jamal Musiala goal. Having scored a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season, Lewandowski has already netted five times in three league matches this term. Lewandowski could have finished with four, having stepped over the ball to allow Mueller to score the early opener.”Sometimes the first goal is the most important, it was right to leave the ball for Thomas – I knew he was there,” said Lewandowski, who has scored three goals or more in 15 Bundesliga games in his career.”We had the game under control and everything planned came off.I’m always hungry, I feel really good and I am always looking to reach the next level, always ready to improve.”Mueller said Lewandowski is playing at “another level”.













