Mortal Kombat animated movie to release on Aug 31

The images of the upcoming Mortal Kombat animated movie has put several of its characters in the limelight. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Animation with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Kintaro, Stryker and Sub-Zero have been put on the spot It is scheduled to be released on August 31 on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.

The fans can celebrate its release through Mortal Kombat Mobile from Aug. 31 till September 6. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be the third animated film of the franchise.

The animated film series began with the release of Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins back in 1995 followed by last year’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

There are three live-action movies titled Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation and the film series’ reboot named Mortal Kombat. Starting from 1992, 22 Mortal Kombat games have been released with stories intertwined with each other. The games have come under much criticism and faced bans in several countries because of its violent content.