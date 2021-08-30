BTS ARMY celebrates 3000 days of group’s entry into music

South Korea: In just a few years, the K-pop band BTS has become globally famous and holds massive popularity. It also enjoys a very loyal fan following who are collectively called its ARMY and today is a special day for these fans.Also Read – BTS Jimin, V and Jin’s Whopping Net Worth Will Make Your Heart Beat Even Faster | Check Here

Its been exactly 3000 days since BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook stepped into the world of music. Yes, exactly 3000 days ago, BTS aka Bangtan Boys were launched under the banner of BIGHIT Entertainment. On this special day, several fans took to social media celebrating the same and expressing their love for the group. While some of the fans mentioned that they were not a part of this journey since the beginning, they promised to support the K-pop boys forever. Fans are also dropping purple heart emojis and writing 'I Love You 3000' on Twitter.

While one of the fans wrote, "They have come a long way. I love you know. I will love you forever. I LOVE YOU 3000," another social media user shares a beautiful picture of the BTS boys and penned down a heart-touching note. "Its been 3000 Days since 7 angels came together to change the world, It's been 3000 Days since Happiness returned in our lives, It has been 3000 Days since we finally found our home, It's been 3000 days since we came out of the darkness. I Love You 3000," the ARMY member wrote.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013. Since then, the group has released several songs.