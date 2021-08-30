Hair fall due to COVID-19: what leads to losing hair, when to see a doctor

Hair Fall Due to COVID-19: The pandemic has become our new reality. It has brought the world upside down and our health with it too! Today, we not only have to worry about catching the Covid-19 virus but also fret about symptoms and after-effects that might plague us later on. A common characteristic seems to be hair loss due to Covid-19

What causes hair fall after recovering from Covid-19?

Researchers and experts have discovered that covid causes hair fall a few months after it infects a person in the same way a regular fever does. This phenomenon is known as Telogen Effluvium. The shedding of your hair starts about 2-4 months after you contract covid and can go on for a while. However, this tends to go away on its own. If it doesn’t, there might be something else at play.

Excessive hair fall and COVID – What’s the reality?

Losing 100 strands of hair a day is typical for a healthy person. Shedding up to 300 strands a day can be an effect of an illness like Covid-19. However, if you are losing more than this amount, then you might want to look into other possible reasons for this. Post-covid hair fall is temporary. So if you are experiencing it after your six-month mark, then you should visit a dermatologist to explore other possible causes for your hair woes. Hair fall is caused due to several health factors such as increased stress levels, hormonal imbalances, age, medications, and other conditions.

Stress: Increased stress levels are often the main culprit for hair fall. It is a vicious cycle that ends in even more stress. This can play a role in post-covid hair fall too. Telogen Effluvium can cause stress and increase your hair fall or even prolong it.

Hormonal Imbalances: Conditions like hypothyroid, hyperthyroid, pregnancy, high progesterone levels, and other imbalances commonly cause your hair to fall. To tackle this, you have to visit an endocrinologist and a dermatologist.

Medications: Certain medications can have the side effect of hair fall. Always check with your doctor about this before starting new medications.

Genetics: Sometimes, hair fall is inevitable as it might be genetic. In this case, your dermatologist can provide you with ways to help increase your hair growth. These are just some of the reasons why you may be experiencing excessive hair fall, whether it is a post-covid symptom or not. However, there are many more plausible causes for this.

At what stage of hair fall should you consult an expert/ dermatologist

Any kind of hair fall is usually accompanied by stress, disappointment, depletion in self-esteem, and possibly depression. It takes a significant toll on most people mentally and can hinder your daily functioning. Therefore, catching your symptoms early on and visiting a doctor can help you avoid this. A dermatologist can give you a proper diagnosis for your hair fall and provide you with multiple treatment options for it too.