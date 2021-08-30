Not satisfied with where I am, says Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has said that she is not satisfied with currently where she stands, and there are a lot of more things to be discovered in life. In a chat with India media outlet, the Bollywood sensation said that “I think my journey has been very fruitful and I believe that your journey should have an upward curve and a graph it shouldn’t go stagnant at any point. There should be something that you are constantly learning and growing and I am not from a film background and I didn’t think of becoming an actor for the longest time.” The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress said that “I am an engineer, who happened to find her luck in acting and found what she is meant to do. With Dimpy (her character in ‘Heropanti’), I was still finding my way and mark I have always been a thinker so I tend to think and question a lot. I want to learn.” “I want to become better than what I am already doing and that has always been a driving force for me. I am just happy to see that I have growna I have learned a lot more about my craft. I know a lot more emotions and acting as a process of a craft of mine,” she added.













