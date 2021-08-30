Pakistan has never seen such an ‘incompetent’ opposition

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has just exhibited a ‘show’ in Karachi as it was totally devoid of any ‘power’. Commenting on PDM’s public rally, he said the country had not found incompetent and frivolous opposition such as the PDM. “They would continue spending even the next seven years carrying protest banners,” he said, adding that the rally was actually against the PPP.In the backdrop of the Covid epidemic, the opposition was reprehensible to flout the law and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the form of holding such public meetings. Under such circumstances, he said the opposition should have asked their workers to confine themselves to their homes, but they were bent on using their workers as fuel for personal political interests. “How long will the opposition continue to play with the lives of innocent people? The people who lost their loved ones due to Corona would never forgive them,” he said. He urged Fazal ur Rehman not to further disgrace himself to satisfy his political ego. “Whatever alliance Maulana led could not succeed. The example of Mutahidda Majlis e Aml (MMA) was in front of everyone,” he said.













