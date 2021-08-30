Pakistan lauded for helping both Afghans, int’l community: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Sunday said that Pakistan is the only country focusing on helping both Afghans and international community with a determined commitment, incomparable internationally, in last few weeks. In a series of tweets, she said “While blame games on Afghanistan being played out by everyone trying to hide their failures, Pakistan, despite limited resources, is the only country focusing on helping both Afghans and international community with a determined commitment, incomparable internationally, in last few weeks”, adding that “But Pakistan will not allow itself to be scapegoated for the blunders and failures of a collapsed regime and its security forces and of those who occupied Afghanistan for 2 decades”.













