Sanjrani thanks Arab Parliament leadership for expressing solidarity on Karachi incident

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Sunday thanked the leadership of the Arab Parliament for expressing solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of lives in factory fire incident in Karachi the other day. “Arab Parliament expresses regret over loss of lives due to factory fire in Karachi”, he added. According to a press release issued here, the leadership of the Arab Parliament have expressed solidarity with Pakistan on the incident and extended sympathy for the victims. “We are grateful to the leadership of the Arab Parliament for remembering us in this difficult time”, said Chairman Senate. He said the whole nation was saddened over the loss of lives in the Karachi incident. He said that Arab Parliament is an important forum for us and we would want to further promote institutional cooperation, coordination and support.













