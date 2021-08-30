Governor stresses effective steps to prevent thalassemia

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Sunday said thalassemia was a contagious disease and it is necessary to be tested to be safe from the disease, because testing can save future generations from anguish and suffering.

He expressed these views while addressing a Thalassemia Screening Camp organized by Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Career Center at Governor House. Wife of Sindh Governor, Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Career Center’s Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor and his wife had also given their blood samples for tests at the camp. The governor said sincere and honest leadership does everything for its people so that their people do not have to go through pain and suffering. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the betterment of the country and the nation with the same thinking and passion.

He said the legislation exist in the country regarding thalassemia but unfortunately it was not being fully implemented, adding, the prime minister has formed committees at the federal level for its effective implementation. We are trying to set up as many test camps as possible but wherever it is available people should definitely get themselves tested.

The governor expressed the hope that media would play its role in creating awareness among masses regarding thalassemia.

He said the Green Line project is being constructed with federal funding. For this project, 40 buses would reach Karachi from China within a month. The journey in these buses will be very comfortable. The fare of these buses would be kept low while the completion of project would also resolve traffic congestion issue of the city.