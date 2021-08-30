Third phase of Khidmat programme from today

Following the successful completion of the first two phases, the third phase of the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ programme will kick off from Monday and continue until Oct 10.

According to the schedule for the next six-week activities, Cleanliness Week will be observed from Aug 30 to Sept 5, Drainage Week from Sept 6 to 12, Cleanliness and Drainage Week from Sept 13 to 19, Beautification of Cities Week from Sept 20 to 26, Road Safety Week from Sept 27 to Oct 3 and Service Delivery Week from Oct 4 to 10.

To review the programme, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Sunday and said that ranking of districts be done in terms of performance.

The CS said that positive feedback from the citizens was a yardstick for the success of programme. He mentioned that the deputy commissioners should monitor implementation of the programme themselves and take action against the officials not addressing the public complaints.

The chief secretary also asked the commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur to focus on addressing public complaints, and praised the performance of Khanewal district for high percentage of compliant resolution and public satisfaction. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to ensure maximum participation of citizens in the programme.