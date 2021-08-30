Unnatural alliance of PDM has withered away: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the public is not interested in PDM’s meetings as its unnatural alliance has withered away and this coalition has proved to be the most failed alliance in the political history of Pakistan.

The people had already rejected the pointless meetings of PDM in the past as well. The Chief Minister said under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, Pakistan is on the road of progress and development but these elements only want to create hurdles in its journey. Usman Buzdar further stated that protests are not the way to take countries ahead on the road of progress and development. No one will be allowed to create a hindrance in the journey of public service.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited Fort Monroe, a tourist spot of DG Khan. The chief minister inaugurated and laid a foundation stone of eight different projects of Rs 90 crore for the development and progress of the area.

Usman Bazdar inaugurated Solar Lights Network and Parks and Horticulture in Fort Monroe at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Moreover, He inaugurated the 5km long Fort Monroe to Langar Khandsar link Road which has been completed at the rate of Rs. 29 crore. Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the project of upgradation and provision of basic facilities in Fort Monroe Resort. This project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 5 crore. He inaugurated the restoration project of historic buildings and annexe in Fort Monroe. This project has been completed at a sum of Rs. 5 crore. Later, The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Fort Monroe Water Supply Scheme. Rs. 9 crore will be spent on this scheme which will resolve the problem of drinking water in Fort Monroe on a permanent basis.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new project worth 10 crore to promote tourism in the area of Koh-e-Suleman. The Chief Minister Usman Bazdar also laid the foundation stone of Fort Monroe Rescue 1122 Station project which will cost Rs. 5.5 crore. Usman Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of the upgradation project of Fort Monroe High School. Rs 3 crore will be spent on the upgradation of Fort Monroe High School. The Chief Minister was also briefed on various development projects including Fort Monroe Cadet College and Welfare Complex. DG Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of different ongoing development projects in the area. Usman Buzdar, Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani and Zartaj Gul, under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign, planted chanar, ashoka and palm trees in the area. Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman Senate prayed for national solidarity, security and prosperity of the country.

The Chief Minister while addressing the notables, tribal elders and people in Fort Monroe said that Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority has been fully activated. He further disclosed that funds of Rs 5.70 billion have been reserved for the development and the welfare of the people of the area. Basic problems of the area including roads network and water supply will be resolved.

The Punjab government has given 100 acres of land for Fort Monroe Cadet College. A total of Rs 2.80 billion will be spent on this Cadet College. The incumbent government has released funds of Rs 1 billion immediately for Fort Monroe Cadet College and this project will soon be inaugurated.

He said that another cadet college would also be set up in the area of Koh-e-Suleman for which a feasibility study is being conducted.