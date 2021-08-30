Five-day anti-polio drive to start from Sept 20

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Sunday said that COVID-19 related standard operating procedure (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from September 20.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that to make the Polio campaign successful, training of union council Incharges of mobile polio teams was underway under the supervision of health officers of the Health Authority.

During the campaign, 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 719,000 children of less than five years of age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Dr Faiza said that SOPs”s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing face masks and use of sanitiser would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Meanwhile, Incharge of the anti-polio drive Muhammad Islam informed that 396 area in charges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a successful. “307 fixed centres would also be set up to administer drops,” he added. A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a successful.