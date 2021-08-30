`Women of the wild’ sharing stories of nature-loving females in Pakistan

Women of the wild, a platform on social media is sharing untold success stories of nature loving female of Pakistan with the objective of inspiring young generation especially womenfolk to come forward and contribute in global cause of combating environmental hazards of climate change, forest degradation and wildlife hunting.

The group of passionate environmentalists is formed by a young and enthusiastic wildlife conservationist, Maria Hashmi in collaboration and support of Akanksha, a brilliant wildlife filmmaker. Maria, an Islamabad based herpetologist, first developed her page a few months earlier on instagram by the name of `Rebel Zoologist’.

The concept was to break cultural norms about women in fields related to wildlife besides educating people about native flora and fauna.

“People were so fascinated by the work I was doing, and so I kept doing it. I posted photos of insects, fish, reptiles, plants, anything I could find in my backyard,” shared Maria while talking with APP.

A few months ago, I got an Instagram message from Akanksha who offered me to work together from the platform of `Women of the Wild’ for encouraging nature loving female to gather and work jointly.

“I fell in love with the idea instantly and started with three to four women who had agreed to be featured and now even though still beginning, its doing amazing”, explains Maria.

“Women of the Wild is a social media handle started to throw the spotlight of women working directly and indirectly in nature, sustainability, climate change and wildlife,” she added.