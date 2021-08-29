PDM hopes to reignite the anti-government movement with Karachi’s power display

The PDM has held its first power show in months, at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah today. The Opposition alliance has made big arrangements at the rally venue, which include a 25-foot tall, 75-foot wide stage.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N member Prof Sajid Mir, and Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Khan Sherpao and are expected to address the gathering. For women attendees, a separate area has been prepared, next to the stage. The flow of participants arriving at the venue is currently steady. While women attendees are no where to be found.

Strict security measures are reported to be in place ahead of the rally,25 senior officers, 65 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 3,748 police personnel are deployed at the venue. The women security personnel have also been stationed there, with 30 of the total 93 belonging to the Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police. The police requested people to report any suspicious activity immediately on the 15 police helpline.

To manage the flow of traffic around the Bagh-e-Jinnah area special arrangements have been made.