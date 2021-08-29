Pakistan Pavilion launched in Urumqi to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products in China

BEIJING: A “VR Pakistan National Pavilion” was launched at the ongoing 2021 Online (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo (EACT EXPO 2021) to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products to the globe especially China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its operator UNI International Business Consultancy Co. Ltd., the VR pavilion is a permanent online pavilion that includes three theme areas, namely, the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, for cooperation between China And Pakistan, and for Pakistani specialty. “This national pavilion is connected with many e-commerce platforms and an offline national pavilion” explained Badar U Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

Ma Xiaoyan, Chairman of UNI International Business Consultancy Co., Ltd. and Senior Consultant to Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that by visiting the online pavilion, enterprises, and individuals from all around the world, especially Chinese, can truly understand the unique charm of Pakistani products and spot opportunities in Pak-China cooperation and trade.

“I’ve lived in Pakistan for more than 15 years,” Ma Xiaoyan told CEN, adding that his connection and bonding with Pakistan made him dedicated to promoting cooperation between China and Pakistan and continuing the story of China-Pakistan friendship as 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Next, Ma Xiaoyan said, a physical National Pavilion of Pakistan will be set up in Urumqi Comprehensive Bonded Zone (UCBZ), Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, to offer Pakistani traders an opportunity to market their products. Badar further hailed Chinese companies like UNI International Business which puts lots of effort into promoting Pak-China relations. “UNI International has been facilitating businessmen from both countries to export to each other,” he said.

Badar added, many major Chinese companies like Haier and Huawei have permanent offices in Pakistan. In addition to power and infrastructure, Chinese companies are actively working in many other fields in Pakistan. Co-hosted by Secretariat of China-Eurasia EXPO and Trade Development Bureau, Ministry of Commerce of China, EACT EXPO 2021 kicked off on August 25th, with Pakistan as one of the Guests of Honor. The Expo is scheduled from August 25th, 2021 to August 24, 2022, under the theme of “building Silk Road trade platform and promoting win-win economic cooperation”.