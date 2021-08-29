‘Uniform syllabus to help unite nation’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said that inclusion of chapters about Seerat-un-Nabi in syllabus and single curriculum across the country will help unite the nation.

Briefing the media about three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Saturday, he said that lessons about teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) had been made compulsory for the 8th, 9th and 10th classes, which was a great initiative. He said that the single curriculum for primary classes would definitely yield positive results.

To enroll maximum number of out-of-school children, the initiative of second shift in schools had been started, while the education budget had also been increased, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a foreign policy, which helped improve image of the country at international level, he said and added: “Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that neither we would interfere in internal matters of any country nor allow others to do so.”

Ejaz Chaudhry said the international community was appreciating prime minister and the government of Pakistan for giving the best response towards the Afghanistan situation. He said welfare of the poor segments of society had always been among priorities of the PTI government, adding that during coronavirus pandemic, poor strata of society was provided financial assistance under the Ehsaas programme.

He said Rs 260 billion would be utilised for the welfare of the poor strata of society after conducting ‘Khushhali’ survey.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to serve democracy in the country, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) could not attract people, who were well aware of corruption of its leaders. He said that in Punjab, revolutionary steps had been taken in education and health sectors.

He said that health insurance had been completed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while in Punjab it had been completed in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal. He said that health insurance of the entire Punjab population would be completed till the end of December. He said that health cards would bring about a visible change in the lives of people, adding that a plan was being prepared to facilitate drug-addicts through Sehat card, as it would help rehabilitate them.

Ejaz Chaudhry termed the Kisan Card, Sehat Card, Kafalat programme exemplary initiatives for welfare of people. To a question, he said that people would see the best and hardworking candidates of the PTI in the next general election.