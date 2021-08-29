Minister links development of Shangla with tourism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that tourism exploration in district Shangla would strengthen economic condition of people and usher in the area in the new phase of progress and development.

He was addressing a meeting held to review arrangements for a public gathering scheduled in tehsil Poran on August 30. The gathering would likely be attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 70 percent of the country’s tourism potential that needed to be explored to attract the local and foreign tourists. He said provincial government took numerous steps for promotion of tourism sector and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had focused his energies on exploring more tourism potential by ensuring easy access for tourists. He said development of infrastructure was important to attract local and foreign tourists in the province and government had initiated work on various uplift projects in district Shangla. He said the arrangements had been finalized for the visit of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan who would be given warm welcome by the people of Shangla.