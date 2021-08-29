Welfare of diaspora government’s top priority, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the government’s priority was to ensure relief of the overseas Pakistanis and early resolution of the problems faced by them. The foreign minister, in a meeting with Consulate General-designate of Pakistan to Melbourne, Australia Syed Moazzam Hussain Shah, who called on him here, said there existed immense potential for enhancing Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations in multiple fields. The foreign minister congratulated the consulate general-designate on his posting. Syed Moazzam Hussain Shah thanked the foreign minister for the instructions and assured him for utilizing his capabilities to achieve the given targets.













