32,000 doses of vaccine given in Peshawar in a day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said that the health department have given 32,000 doses of vaccine in Peshawar in one day and they government have set a target to vaccinate at least 10 million people in 2 months.

This he said in a press briefing here at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. During the briefing, the Minister was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash.

He said the percentage of fake certification is low and the government is aware of it by taking stern action against those involved in this illegal practice.

The government is facilitating the business community because they are hit hard due to corona lockdown and shutting down of markets or shops that is why urging the people to be vaccinated so as to lesser the chances of infection from coronavirus. Answering a question, Taimur Jhagra said that if vaccinated the chances of getting corona are less. He said yes, young children carry the virus but the risk is low. He said steps have been taken to facilitate those who do not have identity cards.

About the backlog in the vaccination process, he said, the backlog is natural and the government is looking at this as well to facilitate maximum people. Answering a question, Kamran Khan Bangash said that there is a ban on indoor events and only 300 people are allowed outdoors with Parks remaining open.