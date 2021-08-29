Dettol collaborates with PIA for a safer travel

Reckitt Pakistan, the multinational producer of health, hygiene and home products including Dettol, has announced that it is partnering with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in order to create a safer travel experience for all passengers. The idea of the collaboration came about due to the growing need for stricter protocols and precautions while travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post the pandemic, frequent and occasional travellers alike stopped taking flights in fear of the virus. This led to a visible drastic decline for the airline industry. Dettol, being an effective disinfectant against Coronavirus, and a trusted brand in the matter, made the ideal partner for Pakistan’s leading airline.

The collaboration of Dettol and PIA is a unique opportunity to excite & protect customers, while Dettol continues to educate them about the high standards of hygiene and reassure them that they can now travel with their favorite airline with utmost trust and protection.

The collaboration is underway, with Dettol providing sanitization and educational touch-points of safety throughout the travel experience with PIA. Dettol will provide sanitising stations, educational material and instructional standees in the PIA lounge, and provide passengers with sanitizer bottles in-flight.

Dettol has always stayed at the forefront of consumer hygiene by developing innovative ways to protect people against germs. With this collaboration, Dettol Pakistan continues to work towards creating a healthier and safer country for all.