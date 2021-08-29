APHC condemns surge in IIOJK extrajudicial killings

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressing grave concern over the lawlessness prevailing in the territory has said that the recent surge in extrajudicial killings is a part of India’s well-thought-out plan to frighten the Kashmiri people and suppress their legitimate struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of brute force during cordon and search operations and arbitrarily arresting of the youth on flimsy grounds and killing them in fake encounters in broad daylight. He said these gruesome incidents of state terrorism have exposed India’s so-called judiciary and democracy before the world.

The spokesman lauded the Kashmiris’ strong resistance to the Indian oppression and their unwavering commitment towards the legitimate demand for right to self-determination. He deplored that India is trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle by using its failed military tactics again and again.

The APHC spokesman demanded immediate halt to the widespread genocide, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, destruction of property and desecration of honour and dignity of the people being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory. India should be tried in the International Criminal Court for its heinous criminal record in IIOJK, he said.