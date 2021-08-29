KE investments continue improving lives of Karachiites

K-Electric is committed to the provision of safe and reliable power supply to the bustling city of Karachi and has been investing heavily in upgrading its transmission and distribution infrastructure since its privatization. In this regard, the power utility is installing an additional transformer at its Korangi South Grid, which supplies electricity to areas including Gulistan Market, Landhi, Hasrat Mohani Colony, and others.

This equipment is critical to transforming electricity arriving from generation plants to consumer premises through K-Electric’s network of 30,000 pole-mounted transformers. Since privatization, K-Electric has added 19 new grid stations to its network for a total of 71 grids and is actively working to increase this number.

The 40 MVA transformer is capable of supplying almost 36 additional Megawatts of electricity to its neighborhood, energizing between 10,000 to 20,000 additional homes. Earlier this month, K-Electric installed a similar transformer at the PRL Grid located at Korangi Creek, which enhanced the company’s ability to serve industrial and commercial activity in the area.

Grid-level additions can be day-long operations, and KE has planned a shutdown of the Korangi South Grid on Tuesday, 31st August 2021 from 9 AM to 7 PM. During this time, KE’s operational teams will be working to complete all groundwork prior to the energization of the transformer.

Ahead of the activity, Spokesperson K-Electric stated, “We understand that electricity is a critical driver of growth and socio-economic development in the city. Our investments are part of our ongoing commitment to deliver safe, and reliable electricity to our valued consumers. We request the patience and support of our customers who may be affected by the planned shutdown for our activity; our one-day effort will have a long-lasting impact on the quality of service to the area.”