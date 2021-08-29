Pakistan’s EU envoy apprises diaspora of Afghan situation

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Zaheer A. Janjua Saturday held 8th monthly virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua briefed the participants about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. The ambassador noted that Pakistan remained in close contact with regional and international partners. Elaborating on the recent high level exchanges, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan received calls from the President European Council, Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo. Foreign Minister Qureshi also held calls with the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes. Ambassador Janjua highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations, journalists and others from Afghanistan. He also appreciated and thanked the Pakistani community for their participation in the Independence Day celebrations held at Pakistan Embassy in Brussels.













