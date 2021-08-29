CCP to present viable recommendations for growth of SMEs: DG

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in line with its mandate to promote healthy competition for efficient economy is now focusing on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and viable recommendations will be presented to the government after consultation with stakeholders for its expeditious growth. This was said by Ahmad Qadar, Director General CCP, while addressing a function on Saturday at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). He underlined the importance of SMEs in the overall economy and said that 5.2 million SMEs contributed 40pc share in GDP and 26pc in national exports. “Similarly forty-five per cent employees were working with these SMEs for their livelihood”, he said and added that despite its major role in the economy, they had only seven per cent access to available finances through banking channels.













