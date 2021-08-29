Gill promises massive reforms to improve people’s economic condition

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would launch a massive reform plan to improve the overall economic condition of masses after steering them out of poverty and providing them with food for daily consumption.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating a mobile langar [free food] van under the banner of ‘Koi Bhoka Na Soey’ at Lasani Puli Chowk Sargodha Road on Saturday.

He said the state was responsible for taking care of its subjects in line with the philosophy of Islamic welfare state called ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’. He said that myopic elements objected when Imran Khan raised the slogan, while some of them also criticised him for establishment of Langar Khanas [free food centres] and Panahgahs [shelter homes].

He said the government was working in a systematic manner and in the first phase, its focus was on provision of food to the downtrodden people.

Comparing Imran Khan with other leaders like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he said there was a big difference. Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif both had their roots outside Pakistan. They come to Pakistan only to rule the country and go back as soon as they are rejected by the masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a committed and devoted leader, who had slashed his own expenses, while Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif both spent a luxurious life on the state expense.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a bold and true representative of the people of Pakistan. He openly and boldly pleaded the principled stand of Pakistan during his foreign visit. He has the credit to highlight the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat, Palestine and Kashmir, while Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif remained silent and took no stand during meetings with rulers of other countries.