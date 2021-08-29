Bitcoin jumps to $48,7870 as cryptos turn bullish

The cryptocurrency market continued with a bullish trend for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the market capitalisation gaining 3.3 percent to reach $2.18 trillion as of 1315 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) gained 3.76 percent to reach $48,870. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has jumped to $918.7 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 3.31 percent to reach $3,240. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $379.7 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 4.31 percent to reach $1.15. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $115.4 billion after this increase. Following suit, the price of cardano (ADA) reached $2.83 with a 4.83 percent increase. Its market capitalisation has reached $91.6 billion after this increase in its price. Likewise, dogecoin (Doge) price went up by 5.1 percent to reach $0.289. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $37.8 billion. Meanwhile, the first cryptocurrency ATM in Honduras opened this week as bitcoin backers sought to spur demand for virtual assets after neighbouring El Salvador became the first country to establish bitcoin as legal tender.