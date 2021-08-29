Southampton earn point with late penalty in 2-2 draw at Newcastle, Leicester win

LONDON: Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Marc Albrighton struck a 76th-minute winner as Leicester City condemned promoted Norwich City to a third straight defeat with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road.The Southampton-Newcastle result leaves both teams still waiting for their first win of the season.Saints were awarded the spot-kick in the dying minutes after a VAR intervention, with Jamaal Lascelles adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong as he was about to shoot.Newcastle, who lost to West Ham United and Aston Villa in their opening two games, were on the verge of victory after Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the counter-attack in the 91st minute to give them the lead for the second time.Wilson had opened the scoring for the home side in the 55th minute with a diving header, after Federico Fernandez’s long ball over the top of the Southampton defence found Jacob Murphy unmarked on the right.

Murphy cushioned a header back across goal and into the path of Wilson to score past Freddie Woodman, but midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussiequalised for Southampton when he bundled Nathan Redmond’s cross over the line in the 74th.Leeds striker Patrick Bamford received his maiden England call-up as Gareth Southgate named his first squad since Euro 2020. With the wounds of their penalty shoot-out final defeat to Italy still raw, the Three Lions next week kick off a World Cup qualification triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland. Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the squad, having.Newcastle made a sluggish start, sitting deep and inviting the visitors to attack, and could have easily fallen behind in the first half were it not for Saints’ lack of killer instinct.Moussa Djenepo spurned a glorious chance to give Southampton the lead in the 23rd minute, shanking the ball wildly over the crossbar from point blank range after collecting Valentino Livramento’s square pass from the right.

Djenepo almost made amends two minutes later, turning away from his marker inside the box, but his snap shot was blocked by the Newcastle defence before falling to Kyle Walker-Peters, whose follow-up attempt was deflected behind for a corner. Newcastle grew into the match, with Saint-Maximin a lively presence, and ended the first half with Wilson nearly scoring from a corner only to be denied by a diving save from Alex McCarthy, before the game sprung into life in the second half.The result earned 15th-placed Newcastle their first point of the season, while Southampton are two spots higher on two points after a defeat and two draws.

Leicester condemn Norwich to third straight loss: Jamie Vardy had fired Leicester ahead with a superbly taken goal in the eighth minute before TeemuPukki brought the home side level from the penalty spot just before the break.The penalty came after CaglarSoyuncu was ruled, after a lengthy VAR review, to have fouled Pierre Lees-Melou and Pukki kept his cool after the delay to slot home.But Leicester grabbed their second when Vardy set up Albrighton whose deflected shot flew past Norwich keeper Tim Krul.Kenny McLean headed in a corner for what Norwich thought was a late equaliser but VAR ruled that team mate Todd Cantwell had been in an offside position.