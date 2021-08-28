Super League rebels planning next coup attempt

BERLIN: The three remaining Super League rebel clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – are planning another next attempt to replace UEFA’s elite Champions League competition, according to German magazine Spiegel.Last April, a breakaway group of 12 clubs briefly sent shock waves through European football with their short-lived attempt to set up a new elite competition.It was designed to wrestle power away from European football’s governing body UEFA.The coup folded within 48 hours when nine clubs – Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, backed down in the face of fierce opposition from fans, players, politicians and organisations.However, Spiegel reports the remaining rebel clubs —- Real, Barcelona and Juventus —- are working with two consultancy agencies on their next attempt at launching a “Super League 2.0”.Spiegel says it has seen a 10-page document titled “Paving the way for the Super League: the strategy for reconstruction, reset —– and victory”.It lays out a campaign designed to win over other top clubs and key figures, such as politicians, stakeholders and journalists.The strategy outlines different scenarios for a new competition, such as a Super League 1, involving 20 clubs to replace the Champions League and a Super League 2, also containing 20 clubs, instead of the Europa League.There would be promotion and relegation between the two leagues.













