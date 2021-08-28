Correa makes Inter Milan dream come true with winning brace at Verona

MILAN: Joaquin Correa hailed a dream Inter Milan debut on Friday after he scored twice to help the Serie A champions come from behind and win 3-1 at Hellas Verona. Correa completed his move to Inter from Lazio on Thursday and came off the bench to snatch the points for Simone Inzaghi’s side, who have begun their title defence with two wins from as many games. The Argentina forward struck Inter’s second goal seven minutes from the end, leaping high to power home Matteo Darmian’s cross and complete a second-half comeback after Lautaro Martinez had levelled shortly after the break with a header of his own. He added the cherry to the cake in stoppage time when he gathered the ball and fired home the third with a precision finish.”I dreamed about coming here as a kid, I’ve put the Inter jersey on for the first time and thankfully we won thanks to my goals,” a joyous Correa told Sky Sport Italia.” I want to thank my teammates, coach and the club who showed their faith in me and made me feel like I had been here for years.” Defeat was harsh for Verona who had deservedly taken the lead through Ivan Ilic in the 15th minute and gave Inter a battle throughout the match, but they are pointless after their two opening fixtures.

Inzaghi, who replaced title-winning coach Antonio Conte this summer, has his new team singing from his hymn sheet with the players signed to replace departed stars Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi all slotting straight into place. After Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu shone last week against Genoa, it was Correa’s turn to snatch the headlines with his match-winning brace. Martinez had a chance to put Inter ahead in the 13th minute of his season debut, but his close-range snap shot was well saved by Lorenzo Montipo.Just two minutes later Verona took the lead through Ilic, who was quick to read that keeper Samir Handanovic was about to pass to Marcelo Brozovic and nipped the ball away from the Croatia midfielder before dinking home a classy finish.