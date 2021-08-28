Group art exhibition Letters to Pakistan opens on Friday

A group exhibition, Letters to Pakistan, curated by Mariam Hanif Khan opened on Friday at ArtSoch Contemporary in Gulberg 3. The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Gohar Ejaz – an eminent entrepreneur, philanthropist and industrialist. The exhibition encompassed artworks by 14 young artists on A4 letter size symbolic letter in style of their individual practice in genre and form. The letter was further decoded in a small paragraph written in text with each artwork and served as a communication tool to unfold their concerns, memoirs and wishes / vision for their motherland. Through this exhibition, the aim was to document a dialogue with prevalent apprehensions and intimate conversation between the land and its inhabitants. The participating artists were Abrar Muhammad, Amna Manzoor, Brishna Amin Khan, Hira Butt, Manisha Jilani, Mehreen Asif, Rahim Baloch, Ramsah Imran, Saba Haroon, Sadquien, Sara Aslam, Ume Laila, Umna Lariab and Yumna.













