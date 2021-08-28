Tom Cruise’s car stolen during film shooting in UK

Tom Cruise the Hollywood superstar was shooting his seventh film in the ‘Mission Impossible’ series when his luxury car and equipment were stolen. His BMW X7 was apparently stolen from outside Birmingham Grand Hotel while the actors were shooting the film.

On Wednesday, when the actor’s bodyguards did not see the car parked in the hotel parking lot, they found out that the car had been stolen. An electronic tracking system fixed in the BMW helped police locate the car, but Tom Cruise’s luggage was not found. Security team at that place was very embarrassed.