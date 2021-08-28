£290,000 made by a twelve years old boy from whale NFTs

Benyamin Ahmed from London has created a series of pixelated artworks called Weird Whales and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and made about £290,000 during the school holidays.

The 12-year-old boy is keeping his earnings in the form of Ethereum – the crypto-currency in which they were sold. In the case of hacking, there is no backup from the authorities if the digital wallet in which he is holding them. With NFTs, artwork can be “tokenized” to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold. They do not generally give the buyer the actual artwork or its copyright. Interestingly he never had a traditional bank account. He has many other hobbies as swimming, badminton, and taekwondo which he enjoys. He also made YouTube videos about his hobbies.