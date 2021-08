Zahab Kamal Khan the ‘Pakistani Squash player’ distinguished herself by donating six feet long hair for making a new Guinness World Record. She got her haircut when she was 13 years old and now, she’s 30.

She applies her grandmother’s oil twice a week and gives all the praises to that oil. Zahab Kamal Khan set the record for a new category: “most hair donated to a charity by an individual.” She and her father have dreamed of this day since she was a young girl.