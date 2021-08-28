Corruption biggest hurdle to attracting foreign investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was bringing in reforms and introducing incentives to attract investment of the overseas Pakistanis.

He was speaking at the launch of the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here at a ceremony. He said nine million overseas Pakistanis had as much money as the total gross domestic product of Pakistan. “Since my cricketing days, I have interaction with overseas Pakistanis who are the biggest asset of the country but their potential has not been fully utilized,” he remarked. Pakistan can greatly benefit from investment potential of expatriate community and from their technical skills, professionalism and expertise, he added. “We have to create an environment and give incentives so that top professionals return to Pakistan,” the prime minister said, adding that corruption is the biggest hurdle in attracting investment of overseas Pakistanis. The government in the past did not focus on the welfare of these Pakistanis, he observed.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan had substantially improved its ranking among countries in the area of ease of doing businesses. He said overseas Pakistanis wanted to build their home in Pakistan but land mafia was a nuisance for them as it illegally occupied their plots of land. Under the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, he said banks were guaranteeing the plots purchased by the overseas Pakistanis. He was hopeful that the current account deficit gap would be filled by the investments made by the overseas Pakistanis. He said sustainable economic growth would be achieved with the money invested by the expatriates. “We are reforming the system to bring in investment of the overseas Pakistanis.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Members of National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and discussed various matters including party reorganization in Balochistan. The meeting discussed the reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Balochistan and the overall political situation in the province. Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali thanked the Prime Minister for providing record funds for Balochistan in the Public Sector Development Programme.