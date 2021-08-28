Bilawal asks govt to address China’s reservations on CPEC, terrorism

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday stressed that the government should remove reservations of the Chinese government over CPEC and the recent terrorist incidents targeting the Chinese nationals.

Addressing a press conference in Thatta, Bilawal urged the government to implement the national action plan to contain terrorism in the country. He said Pakistan will not allow anyone to use its soil for terrorist activities.

Talking about Afghan situation, the PPP chairman strongly condemned the recent bomb blasts at Kabul airport.

On Sindh, the PPP chairman said water deficiency in the province is increasing speedily, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should not compel them to hold a protest for their share of water. He warned the federal government that they can resort to staging a protest again if due share of gas and water is not provided to Sindh as per its right. He said that people want to get rid of the ‘incompetent and failed government’ of PTI.

Bilawal said that PTI had promised to construct five million houses for the poor people. “Instead, Imran Khan has snatched their houses,” he lamented, adding that PPP is the only political party in the country which gives relief to the people. “On the other hand, PTI has provided relief to the rich and tortured the poor,” he added.

Bilawal said that people are not satisfied with the three-year performance of the incumbent government.