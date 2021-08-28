Covid-19 claims 95 more lives across country

As many as 95 patients lost lives on Friday due to coronavirus. The national tally of Covid-19 cases recorded 4,016 more people testing positive and 3,235 people recovering from the disease during this time span.

Ninety-five (95) of the deceased included those who were under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). There were 5,515 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 39 infected people admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during last 24 hours was recorded 6.42 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. Some 62,496 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday.