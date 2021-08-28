Soldier embraces martyrdom, terrorist killed in Lower Dir

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorists firing on military post in Lower Dir District from inside Afghanistan across the international border where a terrorist was killed. The army troops responded in a befitting manner to the terrorists firing during the clash, said an ISPR news release. As per intelligence intercepts, due to fire of the Army troops, one terrorist got killed and two-three terrorists got injured, it added. The martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Gul Ameer (resident of Lakki Marwat, age 36 years) who got critically injured due to terrorists’ fire, and embraced shahadat, while under treatment at the hospital.













