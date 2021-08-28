Good governance and transparency top on agenda: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has iterated that composite development of every area and locality in the province is an important agenda while the government was also working hard to ensure merit-based governance and financial transparency in the province.

In a statement, the CM maintained that the promises made with the people were being fulfilled. The government was striving to provide equal opportunities for development including access to necessary facilities, he stressed. The government was performing to directly benefit the common man, he continued. The CM said the government believes in performance and delivery instead of lip service.

Earlier, the development was limited to papers only while it is conspicuously visible to everybody now; the CM said and asked the critics to realize facts. The government will continue to respond to the negative politics of the opposition through public service as it does not believe in negativity. The PTI-led government will hand over a peaceful, prosperous and bright Pakistan to the coming generations to grow, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, work is in progress speedily on mega projects started with billions of rupees to provide numerous facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

In a statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar termed Lahore as the heartland of Pakistan and vowed to further beautify it. The megaprojects will be completed in time keeping in view the city needs and providing facilities to the citizens. However, there would be no compromise on the standard of construction work nor would any delay be tolerated as I am personally monitoring the pace of progress, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a factory fire in Karachi and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. The CM has prayed for the early recovery of the injured and said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.

While taking notice of a news item about Saima Sarwar of Al-Faisal Town, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed free medical treatment as well as financial assistance for them. He further directed to constitute a medical board for the treatment of the mother of Saima Sarwar and appreciated that she has not lost her courage despite difficult circumstances. Government is also responsible for looking after daughters like Saima Sarwar, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blasts at Kabul Airport and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.