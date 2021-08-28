Haleem asks Bilawal to present Sindh govt performance report

The leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly and senior PTI leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, asked PPP to present before their performance during 13-year-long rule in the province generally marred by wide scale corruption, bad governance and mismanagement.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Friday, said that PPP Sindh government has received Rs 8900 billion from the federation but they have failed to provide the masses even the basic facilities like water, sanitation, health and education.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister Imran Khan presented PTI government’s three-year performance before the nation that depicts remarkable socio-economic development and improvement in every sector of life, he said adding that Imran Khan is a genuine leader who was not nurtured in nurseries but won the hearts of Pakistanis in his 22 year long political struggle.

During 3 years of PTI government, foreign exchange reserves touched the highest ever level, revenue collection increased substantially besides significant growth in export of good and services, large scale manufacturing and per capita income while current account deficit decreased, said Haleem Adil Sheikh Remittances by overseas Pakistanis set new records and millions of dollars kept pouring in the national economy through Roshan Digital Account, he noted.

He said that during the COVID-19 situation PTI government disbursed Rs 260 billion among the masses to protect them from the monetary implications of the pandemic while under the Kamyab Jawan program interest free loans amounting over Rs 20 billion were issued to the youth.

Low cast housing projects were another hallmark program of Imran Khan led PTI government aimed at providing shelter to low income groups while all the provinces and regions of the country except Sindh were issuing health cards to ensure the best medical facilities to public, he maintained adding that in Khyber Pakhtoonkhuwa health card coverage has reached at 100 percent but as the Bhutto was alive in Sindh so people here would not get anything.

Millions of trees were being planted across the country under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, Haleem Adil Sheikh said and further added that to fulfill the increasing water requirement of the country 10 dams were under construction. Now, Bilawal Zardari was under a moral obligation to present performance of PPP’s 13 year government in Sindh before the public, media and the opposition, Haleem Adil Sheikh said and remarked that ” Bilawal has nothing to show.”

Do they have courage to show that children of Thar dying due to malnutrition or people of water scarce Thar desert dying because of corruption in RO plants, the opposition leader questioned. “Will they present plight of those 5,000 people living with AIDS in Larkana on screen?” Haleem further asked.

There were heaps of garbage and ponds of sewerage water visible everywhere in Karachi while people carrying cans could be seen in search of water on the roads of Karachi and other localities throughout the Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

He said that PPP’s performance may also include scenes of closed schools which were turned into buffalo pens and four patients lying on one bed in public hospitals. Mere visits by Bilawal Zardari could not produce any positive results, he said.