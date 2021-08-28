Modi govt asked to restore Kashmir’s special status

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has asked the Modi-led fascist Indian government to restore the Kashmir’s special status.

The remarks were made by the party’s Member of Parliament, Hassnain Masoodi while speaking in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing for Parliamentary floor leaders called by the Indian government, Kashmir Media Service reported.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar briefed the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting in New Delhi. India, on August 5, 2019, abrogated the special status of Kashmir that was guaranteed by the India Constitution in the form of Articles 370 and 35-A. “GOI (should) undo the August 5 decisions to ward-off the fallout of the change of guard in Afghanistan in the region, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh,” Masoodi said according to a statement.