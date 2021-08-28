PRCS provides sanitisers to ITP

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday installed two handwashing stations and as many hand sanitizer machines at Islamabad Traffic Police office, Islamabad for the ITP staff and visitors.

PRCS Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz handed over the sanitizers, handwashing stations and antiseptic to SSP Syed Krar Hussain at ITP office in Islamabad where ITP senior officers, staff and PRCS volunteers were also present. Krar Hussain said there is a historical connection between PRCS and ITP. He thanked PRCS on the initiative aimed to promote precautionary measures in public places and government offices to defeat the coronavirus.

Under this initiative, PRCS has installed 262 hand sanitizer machines and 250 handwashing stations at different public places, government offices and educational institutions across the country.

In his statement, Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said the coronavirus cases are on rise once again and the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable segments will continue with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve until the monster is completely defeated. He hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, especially ICRC, IFRC and ECHO for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.

Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS has rendered remarkable services in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He said Muhafiz Force set up by the PRCS helped vulnerable segments of the society through provision of food as well as awareness about adherence to safety and security SOPs devised by the government.

Abrar ul Haq has urged people to strictly follow health and safety guidelines to help the health authorities contain the infection, saying that bringing this “very dangerous situation” under control is impossible without public support. “The reality is that fighting such a deadly pandemic is a collective responsibility where people must do their part, Religious scholars should ask people to ensure implementation of SOPs announced by the government in their Friday sermons,” he added.