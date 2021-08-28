PNS Zulfiqar conducts exercises with Italian, Turkish navies

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiqar visited port Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of overseas deployment. Upon arrival at port, the ship was received by Pakistan Naval & Air Attache at Saudi Arabia and officials of Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF).

During stay at port, RSNF Commander Western Naval Fleet Command Rear Admiral Yahya Bin Mohammad Al Asiri and Commander Western Naval Aviation Group Rear Admiral Mohammad Bin Saeed Al Ahmri visited onboard PN Ship and called-on Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged by the visiting dignitary. Mission Commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Saudi Arabia in general and RSNF in particular.

Earlier to Jeddah port visit, PNS Zulfiqar separately conducted passage exercises with Italian Navy Ship Vega & Turkish Navy Ship TCG Gokceada at Mediterranean Sea. The exercises encompassed Advanced Maritime Maneuvers including Maritime Interdiction Operations, Boarding and Force Protection drills. The exercises were aimed to enhance military cooperation through naval engagement and augment interoperability between the friendly navies.

During the Overseas Deployment, PNS Zulfiqar participated in Russian Navy Day Parade besides port visits and conduct of bilateral exercises with friendly countries in Europe and North Africa. Conduct of such deployments by Pakistan Navy Ships is a reaffirmation of PN’s commitment and growing cooperation with friendly navies of the world. Furthering of naval diplomacy in the form of goodwill visits and naval exercises with friendly countries always remain in focus and such activities are planned round the year.

It is believed that operational deployments of PN Ships will further reinforce Navy to Navy relations and will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic relations with friendly countries.