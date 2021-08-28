Peaceful Afghanistan vital for Pakistan, whole region: JI

Ameer Jamat Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq on Friday condemned the Kabul airport blast and said peace in Afghanistan was vital not only for Pakistan but the whole region. Addressing a press conference at Jamt Islami Multan office, Siraj said Pakistan and neighboring countries would have to play an important role for Afghan peace. To a question, Jamat Islami chief said Pakistan Democratic Movement has lost its vigor and was now merely a composition of a few parties. He urged the people to support Jamat Islami for establishment of Islamic system in the country and to get their problems resolved. He condemned the killing of a worker of Islami Jamiat Tulaba Kaleemullah Sahu at Bahauddin Zakariya University and demanded arrest of all the characters involved in the crime. District Ameer of Jamat Islami Multan, Dr. Safdar Hashmi and other office bearers were present on the occasion.













