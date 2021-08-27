PSX loses 226 points to close trading week at 47,136 points

KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend to end the week on Friday, losing 226.74 points, with a negative change of 0.48 per cent, and closing at 47,136.53 points against 47,363.27 points on the previous working day.

A total of 382,373,497 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 360,812,365 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.295 billion against Rs11.741 billion the previous day.

As many as 469 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 128 of them recorded gains and 324 sustained losses; whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 31,632,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.27, K-Electric with a volume of 26,430,500 and price per share of Rs3.72 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 20,083,500 and price per share of Rs9.64.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs78.3 per share, closing at Rs1874.89. Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs75.00, closing at Rs10025.00.

Nestle Pakistan XD recorded a maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs5,600 followed by Service Industries Ltd the prices of which declined by Rs36.08 per share, closing at Rs465.93.