Pakistan manufactures 12.27m mobile phones during Jan-July: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that 12.27 million mobile phones were manufactured in the country during January to July 2021, exceeding imports for the first time. “During the period from January to July 8.29 million mobile phones were imported,” he said in a tweet. He added that Pakistan was the 7th largest importer of cellular phones during 2018. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan manufactured more mobile phones this year than importing from abroad.













