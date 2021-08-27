Rupee recovers 18 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee continued recovery on Friday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs165.62 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs165.80. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs165.7 and Rs166.6 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 35 paisa and closed at Rs194.64 against the last day’s trading of Rs194.99, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of 90 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs226.84 as compared to its last closing of Rs227.74. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs45.09 and Rs44.16 respectively.













